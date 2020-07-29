Must keep momentum: What’s the biggest area of need in transfer window?

The Premier League season has drawn to a close, with Manchester United securing Champions League football and reiterating the notion that the club is very much back on track to becoming the seasonal contender the club historically has always been.

It is important that although significant strides have been made, there is still a way to go to get back to the pinnacle of world football.

As a club, United can’t afford to rest on their laurels and must keep up the momentum by solidifying squad depth and even adding one or two star names during the transfer window.

With that being said, if United are looking to continue their re-ascension to the top by utilising the transfer window, it does garner the question - what is the biggest area of need?

Is it defence, is it the midfield or is it the attack? But what we do know is there are options out there for all three areas so for the remainder of the article I going to describe some possible targets.

Starting with defence, the acquisition of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has resulted in United becoming one of the most stingy defences in Europe.

However, there are still signs of frailty and inconsistency with a particular lack of speed on the centre-half pairing of Lindelof and Maguire.

This is where targets such as Nathan Ake can offer a complimentary balance to the middle of our defence with his speed and left-footedness and could be available on the cheap as Bournemouth found themselves related to the Championship.

Another attainable option would be Pau Torres from Villarreal who shoes great promise and on the topic of speed, Torres clocked a faster sprint speed last season than Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr at a whopping 34.19 km/h.

Both options would add a different dynamic to United's defensive line, and one that they may very much need.

Now onto the midfield area, the name that has garnered the most attention is Jack Grealish, with his price tag skyrocketing as Villa avoided the drop.

Does it pose the question whether paying that much for someone who wouldn’t be a definite starter would be a smart move regardless of the need for quality depth?

The most plausible option would be the likes of Thomas Partey to replace an ageing Nemanja Matic or a do it all midfielder such as Van de Beek.

They are two midfielders who in fact have transfer valuations that combined match the evaluation of Grealish which is an example of the dreaded English national premium within the transfer market.

Finally, in terms of the attack, the one and only name that should be pursued is the enigmatic talent, Jadon Sancho.

He boasted a stunning 38 goal contributions last season and if you combine that with the attacking tandem of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood who became the youngest trio to score 60+ goals in footballing history.

The addition of Jason wouldn’t only strengthen us significantly and improve depth, it arguably could make Manchester United the most exciting attack in world football.

So the fact of the matter is, there are arguments for improvement in all areas of the pitch and if United want to contend sooner rather than later, any additions from suggested above would go a long way in doing so.

Be sure to check out the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock, this week with Sky Sports' Manchester United correspondent James Cooper...