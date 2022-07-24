Birmingham City Boss Hints At Interest In Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Mejbri

Birmingham City's manager has hinted at interest in Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who they could be set to sign on loan.

There have already been a number of departures from The Red Devils' squad this summer, but loans for younger players have been scarce. Fellow 19-year-old Alvaro Fernandez also seems close to a loan move to Preston North End, though.

The Frenchman could be among the first to get one, and Birmingham's boss John Eustace has spoken about it to Birmingham Mail

“I am sure we are being linked with a lot of players, I know Hannibal is a very good player, Man United have got some fantastic young players in their squad."

"We had a fantastic one (Tahith Chong) come to the club last year and did very well. Listen, if good players are linked to Birmingham City, that’s good for us.”

He spoke further on whether or not his team can strengthen more this summer: “I believe we can yeah, as I said on Tuesday, if we do – fantastic but they have got to be the right characters."

"It’s all about character in our dressing room, we know how difficult the season is going to be and we need the right characters to come in and make sure we get through those tough times."

Eustace finished: “If we can, brilliant, if not we will keep working with the group and we have got some brilliant characters in there who are going to help us.”

