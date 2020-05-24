Boca Juniors set to challenge Estudiantes for Rojo

Marcos Rojo's days at Manchester United seem to be numbered and the club's decision to allow him to depart in January all-but-confirmed that.

The 30-year-old returned to his homeland Argentina with Estudiantes at the start of the year but has featured just once due to a knee injury.

If recent reports are to be believed though, Rojo could see his future in South America and it could be an enticing situation for United.

According to the Mirror, United are looking to offload Rojo this summer and Argentina is his most likely destination.

The report claims Boca Juniors have joined Estudiantes in the race to sign him permanently and United hope it'll prompt a bidding war.

It's said that the Reds are looking to recoup most of what they paid to sign Rojo from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 by demanding £12million for his services.

Considering United paid £16million to sign the tenacious defender almost six years ago, it'd be brilliant business to lose just a quarter of that value at the end of the season.

Rojo has won an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since Louis van Gaal brought him to Old Trafford in 2014.

He's made his fair share of contributions too, making 122 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

His time at the club may have been more memorable if it wasn't for his regular injury struggles, but he certainly hasn't been the worst player to ever put on the shirt.

