Skip to main content

Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano. 

Romano has covered the biggest rumours and transfer news this summer and continues to work on covering the Arnautovic to United links during the new and emerging reports. 

United have already had a bid rejected from the Italian side for the striker but are said to be preparing another bid to try and sign the striker this summer. 

Arnautovic is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer amid the interest from Erik Ten Hag and United. 

Marko Arnautovic

The Austrian’s striker name being brought up in links has not been received well by United supporters due to a controversial past in the strikers history. 

United journalists have also written about their thoughts on the player and why it wouldn’t be a signing that would make much sense to make this summer during a rebuild phase. 

Bolgona manager Sinisa Mihajlović has spoken out about the links where he has said; 

“I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don’t think he will leave”. 

“I spoke to Arnautović about Man Utd proposal - in case he leaves we will see… but I think he will stay”.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Arnautovic
Transfers

Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace57 seconds ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Media

Cristiano Ronaldo Featured For Manchester United Win At Behind-Closed-Doors Match Against Halifax Town

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Is Adrien Rabiot an Alternative For Frenkie De Jong?

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Has Rejected To Join Turkish Side And Sees Himself Forced To Stay At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
Sesko
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: RB Leipzig Closing In On Deal To Sign Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

'The Question Is If Erik ten Hag Can Get A Smile On His Face. - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy12 hours ago