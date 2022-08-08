Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Romano has covered the biggest rumours and transfer news this summer and continues to work on covering the Arnautovic to United links during the new and emerging reports.
United have already had a bid rejected from the Italian side for the striker but are said to be preparing another bid to try and sign the striker this summer.
Arnautovic is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer amid the interest from Erik Ten Hag and United.
The Austrian’s striker name being brought up in links has not been received well by United supporters due to a controversial past in the strikers history.
United journalists have also written about their thoughts on the player and why it wouldn’t be a signing that would make much sense to make this summer during a rebuild phase.
Bolgona manager Sinisa Mihajlović has spoken out about the links where he has said;
“I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don’t think he will leave”.
“I spoke to Arnautović about Man Utd proposal - in case he leaves we will see… but I think he will stay”.
