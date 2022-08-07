Report: Bologna Reject €8million Bid From Manchester United For Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United are still in the market for attacking players this summer and have now reportedly had a bid rejected from Italian side Bologna for Marko Arnautovic, according to a new report.

United have already distanced themselves from a move for Ajax winger Antony this summer due to the players high price tag.

The Red Devils are also said to be trailing the signing of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian set to cost around £50million.

Erik Ten Hag would like to add attackers to his squad this season with the depth in the front line being limited.

New reports had started to emerge in the past few days stating that United were interested in Bologna and Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic.

Arnautovic is familiar with the Premier League having played for Stoke City and West Ham in the past.

The striker is also clued up on new United boss, Ten Hag having spent time with the Dutch manager at FC Twente.

A new report from Italy has emerged on Sunday stating that United have had a bid rejected for Arnautovic.

According to well known and reliable Italian media source, Di Marzio, “Bologna have rejected an offer of €8m-9m from Manchester United for Marko Arnautović”

