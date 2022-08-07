Skip to main content

Report: Bologna Reject €8million Bid From Manchester United For Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United are still in the market for attacking players this summer and have now reportedly had a bid rejected from Italian side Bologna for Marko Arnautovic, according to a new report.

United have already distanced themselves from a move for Ajax winger Antony this summer due to the players high price tag. 

The Red Devils are also said to be trailing the signing of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian set to cost around £50million. 

Erik Ten Hag would like to add attackers to his squad this season with the depth in the front line being limited. 

New reports had started to emerge in the past few days stating that United were interested in Bologna and Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic. 

Arnautovic

Arnautovic is familiar with the Premier League having played for Stoke City and West Ham in the past. 

The striker is also clued up on new United boss, Ten Hag having spent time with the Dutch manager at FC Twente. 

A new report from Italy has emerged on Sunday stating that United have had a bid rejected for Arnautovic. 

According to well known and reliable Italian media source, Di Marzio, “Bologna have rejected an offer of €8m-9m from Manchester United for Marko Arnautović”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Arnautovic
Transfers

Report: Bologna Reject €8million Bid From Manchester United For Marko Arnautovic

By Alex Wallace35 seconds ago
ronaldo arriving
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives At Old Trafford Ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton

By Alex Wallace29 minutes ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Match Preview

By Alex Wallace47 minutes ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Lionel Messi
News

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Reveals One Ralf Rangnick Issue That Erik Ten Hag Has Addressed In Training

By Rhys James14 hours ago
Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Fabian Ruiz Seen As Serious Alternative If Manchester United Can’t Land Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Wayne Rooney
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James14 hours ago