Borussia Dortmund Boss Speaks On The Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke has spoken on the potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since the last Premier League season ended Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his discontent with the Red Devils.

This due to the bad results and poor performances the squad had in the final months of the 2021/2022 season.

The several lack of points had put Manchester United at the sixth place, preventing them from playing the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

When the Portuguese went for vacation he expressed that he was excited for the start of the next season with the Old Trafford side.

However, after a poor summer transfer window with the Club’s Board becoming reluctant to spend the big bucks, the 37-year-old got upset at the situation.

As a consequence, Ronaldo did not want to play any longer for Manchester United due to their lack of ambition in the transfer market.

‘CR7’ knew how good the new manager Erik Ten Hag was, however, the five time European Champion also knew that the Dutch was not being backed by the club.

After this event, his exit seemed imminent but when the pre-season tour ended the number 7 returned to Carrington Training Center to do his medicals and rejoin the squad.

The Striker Legend has been linked to several clubs but at the end none of them were interested. On top of it, the Portuguese has a contract with the Red Devils for one more year.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund is keen on Ronaldo’s signature and their Boss has spoken about the player.

Watzke said, “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”

As thing stand and with the arrival of the Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly unlikely.

