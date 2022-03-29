Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial this summer according to reports.

Martial has spent the second half of the 21/22 season on loan at Spanish outlet Sevilla.

Martial has failed to impress at Sevilla and has come under fire for his poor form at the Spanish side.

It was reported on Monday that the plan for Martial would be to return to United this summer to then assess the next step in his career. 

Martial will be looked at by the new United manager and then a plan for the Frenchman’s future can be mutually agreed on.

Anthony Martial

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min Football, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Martial this summer.

Dortmund will be set to lose star striker Erling Haaland this summer as the Norwegian international could be set to join Manchester City or Real Madrid.

With Haaland’s departure imminent, this could open the door to the arrival of a new striker at the German outlet.

United are understood to not stand in Martial’s way should he choose to leave the club this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Anthony Martial
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace57 seconds ago
Rashford
News

Manchester United Star 'Open-Minded' About Future Amidst Exit Links

By Kaustubh Pandey51 minutes ago
James Garner
News

Premier League Side Hold Concrete Interest in Manchester United Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey17 hours ago
Luis Enrique
News

Manchester United to Speak to Spain Boss Luis Enrique Amid Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino Talks

By Rhys James18 hours ago
Louis Van Gaal
Quotes

Louis Van Gaal Says Why Erik Ten Hag Shouldn't Join Manchester United: They Are a 'Commercial Club, Not a Football Club

By Rhys James20 hours ago
Luke Shaw
News

Manchester United Preparing to Extend Luke Shaw's Contract

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Tchouameni 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Still In the Race to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni As the Midfielder is Attracted to the Premier League

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
Tielemans
News

Manchester United 'Showed Interest' in Premier League Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey21 hours ago