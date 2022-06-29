Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly put a €120million price tag on midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer as a number of European clubs hold an interest in the player, according to a report.

Bellingham has showcased his top ability so far at Dortmund having linked up with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland since arriving in Germany.

The midfielder has also emerged onto the international scene and has already picked up a number of caps for England due to top performances in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham however is not being rushed out of Dortmund with the German side keen to hold onto the player this summer.

Jude Bellingham

The young English midfielder has a contract at Dortmund until 2025 but that doesn't stop a number of European giants monitoring the player.

United and Liverpool are two clubs who highly regard the player on their lists for future priorities in their midfield.

According to a report from German outlet BILD Sport, Dortmund have established a price tag for the player should a club want to make an offer this summer.

"Dortmund have put a €120million price tag on Jude Bellingham."

United are known to have Bellingham on their list of future midfield targets, having monitored the player at Birmingham City.

However they would undoubtedly face future competition from rivals Liverpool who also regard the Englishman as a future target for midfield improvements.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

By Alex Wallace58 seconds ago
Neymar
Transfers

Report: Neymar Likely To Leave PSG This Summer With Possibility Of A Loan | Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea Linked

By Alex Wallace21 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Pushing Manchester United To Compete With Arsenal To Sign Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Williams
News

Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace50 minutes ago
Will Fish
News

Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Fernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Set For Medical This Week Ahead Of Loan Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing £40million Bid For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago