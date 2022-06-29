Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly put a €120million price tag on midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer as a number of European clubs hold an interest in the player, according to a report.

Bellingham has showcased his top ability so far at Dortmund having linked up with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland since arriving in Germany.

The midfielder has also emerged onto the international scene and has already picked up a number of caps for England due to top performances in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham however is not being rushed out of Dortmund with the German side keen to hold onto the player this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

The young English midfielder has a contract at Dortmund until 2025 but that doesn't stop a number of European giants monitoring the player.

United and Liverpool are two clubs who highly regard the player on their lists for future priorities in their midfield.

According to a report from German outlet BILD Sport, Dortmund have established a price tag for the player should a club want to make an offer this summer.

"Dortmund have put a €120million price tag on Jude Bellingham."

United are known to have Bellingham on their list of future midfield targets, having monitored the player at Birmingham City.

However they would undoubtedly face future competition from rivals Liverpool who also regard the Englishman as a future target for midfield improvements.

