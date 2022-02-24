Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Unsure of Offering Frenchman a New Deal Amid Manchester United Links

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly unsure of offering a new contract to a young French defender amid links to Manchester United.

United have already been linked to Dortmund defender, Manuel Akanji ahead of this summers transfer window.

Reports from German magazine, Kicker via Inside Futbol are stating that the player in question is Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Zagadou

The 22 year old has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until the end of the season. According to the report, Dortmund "are in negotiations over a new deal to secure his future".

Dortmund are now said to becoming 'increasingly doubtful' about offering him a new deal due to a number of injury setbacks.

The Frenchman has only featured for Dortmund nine times in the league this season and has only made 86 appearances over the last four and a half years.

The number of injury setbacks and lack of consistent fitness is said to be the reason behind Dortmund's uncertainty of renewing the 22 year old's contract. 

Dortmund are said to be 'anxious' about if the defender can stay fit for a full season.

