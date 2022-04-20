Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Botafogo Make Surprising Offer For Manchester United Striker Edison Cavani But 'Shocking' Outcome Rules Move Out

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani received a formal offer from a Brazil club, however, it was ignored by the Uruguayan's agent according to recent reports.

Cavani has a contract until the end of the season with the Red Devils and it is almost guaranteed that he will leave as a free agent.

In the past few months, there was a strong interest coming from Brazil in the Uruguayan striker. Nowadays, the rumours have disappeared.

Cavani

In a recent report by Brazilian newspaper UOL, there has been claims mentioning that after negotiations between Botafogo and the striker's brother Walter Guglielmone, the Rio de Janeiro club presented a formal offer to obtain his services in June.

Botafogo made an offer to sign the the striker for two years with the option to extend it for one more year. 

Even though the salary was very close to the expectations of the 35-year-old Uruguayan, Cavani's agent 'disappeared' and never responded to the offer, which the Brazilian club considered an offence.

It's not the first time this happens either, with something similar happening with Gremio and Benfica in the past when they tried to sign the forward.

Of course, after all this, the player was ruled out by Botafogo, who will look for other options in the summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |sas

cavani
Transfers

Report: Botafogo Make Surprising Offer For Manchester United Striker Edison Cavani But 'Shocking' Outcome Rules Move Out

By Saul Escudero40 seconds ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag’s Targets Harry Kane And Declan Rice As Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford Among Manchester United Outgoings

By Damon Carr10 minutes ago
Harry Maguire Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Former Defender Believes Players Don't Want to Join Manchester United Anymore

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag to Be Announced As Manchester United Manager in the Next 24 Hours

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Face Competition From Atletico Madrid For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
united flag
Transfers

Report: Transfer Of Manchester United Star Midfielder 'Uncertain'

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked With RB Leipzig Star Christopher Nkunku - Ralf Rangnick Is 'A Big Fan'

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
chong
News

Manchester United Man Could Be Given Pre-Season Chance for Recovery

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago