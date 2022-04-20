Report: Botafogo Make Surprising Offer For Manchester United Striker Edison Cavani But 'Shocking' Outcome Rules Move Out

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani received a formal offer from a Brazil club, however, it was ignored by the Uruguayan's agent according to recent reports.

Cavani has a contract until the end of the season with the Red Devils and it is almost guaranteed that he will leave as a free agent.

In the past few months, there was a strong interest coming from Brazil in the Uruguayan striker. Nowadays, the rumours have disappeared.

In a recent report by Brazilian newspaper UOL, there has been claims mentioning that after negotiations between Botafogo and the striker's brother Walter Guglielmone, the Rio de Janeiro club presented a formal offer to obtain his services in June.

Botafogo made an offer to sign the the striker for two years with the option to extend it for one more year.

Even though the salary was very close to the expectations of the 35-year-old Uruguayan, Cavani's agent 'disappeared' and never responded to the offer, which the Brazilian club considered an offence.

It's not the first time this happens either, with something similar happening with Gremio and Benfica in the past when they tried to sign the forward.

Of course, after all this, the player was ruled out by Botafogo, who will look for other options in the summer.

