Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Newly promoted Bournemouth are now reportedly said to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report.

Bournemouth achieved promotion back to the Premier League via the automatic promotion place from the EFL Championship last season. 

The ‘Cherries’ finished second to Fulham and will be joined in the Premier League by Nottingham Forest ahead of the 22/23 season. 

Henderson is said to be chasing first team football next season with a number of clubs said to be interested in the Englishman including Newcastle United who have reportedly already held talks with the goalkeeper. 

Dean Henderson

Henderson is known to have been frustrated with his playtime last season where he barely saw a game due to the impressive season had by David De Gea. 

Henderson is known to want to depart Old Trafford on either a permanent or temporary basis as he searches for a chance to prove his ability on a regular basis. 

The goalkeeper has had first team Premier League football when playing for Sheffield United in previous seasons as he made an impressive impression.

According to a new report from Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail;

“Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is attracting interest from Bournemouth.”

It’s unknown what Erik Ten Hag and United have planned for Henderson over this summer window. 

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
