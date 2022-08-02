Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Trio

Newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth are said to be interested in signing a trio of Manchester United fringe players this summer in a shock swoop according to a new report from UnitedMuppetiers.

Bournemouth are said to be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League since being relegated a couple of campaigns ago.

The Cherries had reportedly established an interest in out of favour United central defender, Axel Tuanzebe whose name has once again creeped up in this new report.

United Muppetiers posted a tweet on Tuesday night suggesting that Bournemouth were said to be interested in a few United players.

They tweeted, “Bournemouth are interested in a few United players…”

In a following tweet, Muppetiers revealed who the trio of players were.

One was revealed to be the previously mentioned Tuanzebe who is really attracting an interest from the Cherries in this transfer window.

Another player which was quite a surprising name to creep up was left back Alex Telles who is already said to be close to signing for Sevilla in this window.

The third and final player said to be on Bournemouth’s radar is Brandon Williams with the young full back having spent last season on loan at Norwich City.

However no information has yet been made clear on whether these deals are possible loan moves or permanent deals.

