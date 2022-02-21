Skip to main content
Report: Brazilian Side Botafogo Want to Sign Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is believed to be on the radar of Brazilian side Botafogo according to a Brazilian journalist.

The 35 year old missed United's recent clash against Leeds United. The Uruguayan has only featured 11 times for the 'Red Devils' this season in the Premier League due to a number of injuries he has picked up since the start of the 21/22 campaign.

imago1009683858h

According to Brazilian journalist Sergio Santana, Cavani's entourage have already held talks with John Textor, an executive from Botafogo.

Sergio Santana reports that the talks between Textor and Cavani's entourage were 'very initial' and that no talk of a contract or official proposal was discussed.

Textor wanted to explain the project of bringing Cavani to the Brazilian club as himself and the club are 'big fans' of the striker.

The 35 year old's current contract at United expires in June with all parties expecting that the player will leave Old Trafford with Textor hopeful of bringing Cavani to Botafogo.

