Report: Brazilian Side Botafogo Want to Sign Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is believed to be on the radar of Brazilian side Botafogo according to a Brazilian journalist.
The 35 year old missed United's recent clash against Leeds United. The Uruguayan has only featured 11 times for the 'Red Devils' this season in the Premier League due to a number of injuries he has picked up since the start of the 21/22 campaign.
According to Brazilian journalist Sergio Santana, Cavani's entourage have already held talks with John Textor, an executive from Botafogo.
Sergio Santana reports that the talks between Textor and Cavani's entourage were 'very initial' and that no talk of a contract or official proposal was discussed.
Textor wanted to explain the project of bringing Cavani to the Brazilian club as himself and the club are 'big fans' of the striker.
The 35 year old's current contract at United expires in June with all parties expecting that the player will leave Old Trafford with Textor hopeful of bringing Cavani to Botafogo.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash