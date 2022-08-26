Breaking: Antony Spoke Out Furious With Ajax Not Accepting Manchester United Highest Eredivisie Bid - 'I Want To Leave'

The Brazilian Antony broke the silence on Ajax as the club refused a very high bid from Manchester United. The Eredivisie Champion is desperate to join the Red Devils and has lost his patience with the Amsterdam side.

Manchester United has been looking the entire summer window for a new winger, since Antony was not a primary target at the beginning the Red Devils were looking elsewhere.

As the options for a new attacker were shrinking, Antony started to draw the attention from Erik Ten Hag's side becoming a more realistic signing.

It was claimed that the 22-year-old could initially be sold to Manchester United for around 60 to 70 million euros. But the English side took to long to start bidding for the forward.

Once this happened Erik Ten Hag's side initial bid was considered to be too low by Ajax for the former Sao Paulo player.

As the window is about to reach its end and with the Red Devils starting to get desperate to sign a new attacker now they had submitted a higher bid of 90 million euros to the Amsterdam side for the transfer of Antony.

To which Ajax again negatively responded with a refusal, provoking the Brazilian as the 22-year-old has been waiting for months for his move to the Premier League.

According to reports from Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Antony answered some questions about his situation to the reliable Italian.

Antony, what did you tell the club so?

Antony said, "During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I WANT TO LEAVE"

This could be the last resort playing in favour of Manchester United as the forward has lost his patience and is also keen on joining Erik Ten Hag at the Theatre of Dreams.

