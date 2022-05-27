Skip to main content
Breaking: Darwin Nunez's Signing Will Be Finalized After Tomorrow's Champions League Final Amid Interest Manchester United, Liverpool & Real Madrid

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to recent claims, the final decision of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez will be taken after the UEFA Champions League final taking place on Saturday the 28th.

Paris will be the city to host the most prestigious club tournament in the world and precisely the sides that are keen on Darwin Nunez's services will play for the cup.

The 22-year-old has played 41 games this season for Benfica, scoring 34 goals and helping his team with 4 assists.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

Those outstanding numbers are the main reason for Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid to be in the race to sign the forward.

According to a report from Portuguese media Diario Record: The transfer of Darwin Nunez will be finalized after tomorrow's final. Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid are battling it out. 

Author Verdict:

As the claim says after the UEFA Champions League final, which is directly involving just Real Madrid and Liverpool one would think Manchester United could be left out of the race, we will see what happens this weekend.

Breaking: Darwin Nunez's Signing Will Be Finalized After Tomorrow's Champions League Final Amid Interest Manchester United, Liverpool & Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero

