Breaking: Frenkie de Jong Willing To Accept Manchester United Transfer

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona is under threat due to the financial regulations from La Liga with regard to fair play. The Catalonia-based club will have to find immediate funds before the end of this month to close on a net positive debt ratio.

Earlier last night reports from Spain suggested that Manchester United have been placing various proposals to convince the central midfielder to join the Red Devils.

Barcelona considering the offers put forward by the Old Trafford-based side. A hefty fee is being quoted as the price tag for the Dutch midfielder despite not reaching the level expected by the Cules.

But, the major worry in this deal has been Frenkie de Jong's willingness to play in a side that is currently playing in the Europa League ahead of next season.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Dutch midfielder has given private indications that a move to Old Trafford appeals to him. However, the problem lies in the fee that's being demanded by Barcelona at around €80 million.

As per the same report, Manchester United would find it reasonable if they're allowed to structure a deal with the use of installments and add-ons rather than a single lump sum, especially when the Catalonia outfits are desperate to cash in.

A few days back, an aggregator page named United Journal had also posted in their latest exclusive that Frenkie de Jong's stance had "somewhat softened". This report was backed up after a week by Laurie Whitwell.

Currently, negotiations over a fee are underway and the Red Devils will look to reach a breakthrough after missing out on Darwin Núñez to archrivals Liverpool.

