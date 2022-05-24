Skip to main content
Breaking: Lazio President Spoke On Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Breaking: Lazio President Spoke On Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to recent reports, Lazio President Lotito spoke about Star Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose impressive skills and statistics have brought the attention of Manchester United.

The Red Devils are extremely keen on the number 21, as one of Erik Ten Hag's priorities for his rebuild is the signing of a new world-class midfielder, there is no doubt Milinkovic-Savic is fit for the job.

If Frenkie De Jong were unable to come and play for the Old Trafford side this summer, then it is claimed that Manchester United will make a huge bid to Lazio for the services of the 27-year-old.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian has played 47 games this season for Lazio, scoring 11 goals and helping his team with 12 assists in all competitions.

The Lleida born has a contract with the Italian side valid until the last day of June 2024 and Lazio has no intentions in getting rid of the brilliant midfielder.

According to Journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: Lazio president Lotito tells Sky: “Many clubs want Sergej Milinković-Savic, it’s normal… there’s no price tag because he’s not on the market”.

“But if a huge proposal arrives from one of the top 5 clubs in the world, I won’t start any fight to keep Sergej”.

By Saul Escudero
