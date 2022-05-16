Skip to main content
Breaking: Manchester United Have Reached A Verbal Agreement With Ajax Centre-Back Jurrien Timber

According to recent reports, Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement for the signing of Centre-back Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The young defender have just won the Eredivisie with the Dutch side commanded by the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

Timber has had a convincing performance since the begining of the season with the Amsterdam side.

The 20-year-old has participated in 43 games this season for Ajax, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam

The Utrecht born can play as full back and also feels comfortable playing the Right-back position, he resembles the modern day versatile footballer.

Erik Ten Hag claimed in a recent interview regarding the young defender: “I think all top clubs have Timber in their sight…”.

According to reports from MUFCMPB: "Exclusive: Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Jurrien Timber. Ajax have only been informed of interest & yet to be approached by United - bid expected to follow."

This information is also backed by SkySports Germany, reporter Florien Plettenberg, who claimed that the Red Devils are keen on the defender, and are on talks with his agent.

