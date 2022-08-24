Breaking: Manchester United Raise Antony Offer - A Bid Impossible To Turn Down For Ajax

According to reports, Manchester United are about to make an improved bid to Ajax after the Amsterdam side rejected a package worth 80 million euros for Antony.

Since his arrival, Erik Ten Hag asked for a new Striker given the exits of Edinson Cavani and the potential one from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman has stated that in the hypothetical case the Portuguese Forward leaves Old Trafford then the 52-year-old wants two new Strikers.

During the summer Antony was always a signing target for Manchester United however Ajax had set a price tag above the Red Devils' expectations provoking the deal to stall in the past months.

Following the bad start in the Premier League, the Old Trafford side realized they needed Antony really bad meaning Erik Ten Hag's side would need to be flexible with the funds if they wanted the attacker.

Despite United returning to negotiations and offering a higher bid that matched what initially Ajax demanded, the Eredivisie side considered it was too late and they had no replacement for the Brazilian.

Being the reason Ajax rejected the improved 80 million euros offer from Manchester United, also the 22-year-old former club Sao Paulo owns the 20 per cent stake meaning the Dutch Champions would receive a lot less from the offer.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports UK: Manchester United claimed to be prepared to raise their offer for Ajax forward Antony to around 94 million euros including add-ons.

Sources close to the negotiations have told Sky Sports News they are hopeful a deal can be agreed upon this week.

The new offer would also see Ajax receive more money up front for Antony, who has made it clear to Ajax that he wants to join the Old Trafford side.

