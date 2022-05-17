Skip to main content
Breaking: News On Manchester United Target Signing Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez - Benfica Has Updated His Fee

According to reports, Manchester United's target signing for the striker position Darwin Nunez's release fee has been updated.

The Uruguayan forward has been in the eyes of many european teams amid his outstanding performances.

The 22-year-old has played 41 games for Benfica so far this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He has a contract with the Portuguese side until June 2025, but is most likely to leave this upcoming transfer window following Erik Ten Hag's interest in the forward.

According to The Athletic (via MEN): The talented striker's fee has been updated, surprisingly it now is of 60 million euros for this transfer window.

This is great news for the Red Devils, as initially Nunez was offered at 100 million euros, an insane amount of money Manchester United just could not afford.

Following this information the Old Trafford side will be more than happy to bid for the Uruguayan, to then think in the possible options for the midfield and defensive lines.

