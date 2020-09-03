Brescia president confirms Manchester United submitted Sandro Tonali bid

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has revealed Sandro Tonali rejected Manchester United ahead of his move to AC Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tonali is set to join Milan on a loan-to-buy deal but there were murmurs last week that United had shown late interest.

However, those suggestions were quickly dismissed by fans and journalists alike, with the 20-year-old thought to be content with remaining in Italy.

Speaking to Telelombardia, quoted by Guillaume Maillard-Pacini, Brescia president Cellino seemingly confirmed United had in fact made a recent approach:

"A dozen days ago, I refused an offer from Manchester United of €10 million more than that of AC Milan. But when the player found out about this possibility, he didn't want to know anything more. I also refused an offer from Barcelona in January."

Obviously, you can't rule out the possibility in Cellino bluffing but if true, it's very interesting to hear United targeting a young defensive midfielder.

Nemanja Matic is the only natural holding midfield player at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal and is in the latter stages of his career, now aged 32.

Many supporters have been calling on United to target a long-term replacement for the important Serbe, but it didn't seem to be on the agenda this summer.

It'll be interesting to see whether the club now go on to target another player in the position, or whether it's more of a focus for the end of the 2020/21 season.

