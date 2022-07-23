Skip to main content

Report: Brighton Want To Sign Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

Manchester United are said to be known to want to unload the likes of Brandon Williams from the club this summer, the left back has attracted interest from a number of clubs, the latest being Brighton ahead of the summer, says a new report.

United have added Tyrell Malacia to their ranks this summer with the Dutch full back set to be the direct competition for Luke Shaw ahead of the new season. 

Ahead of Williams would be Alex Telles who is also said to be heading for the exit this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to make a number of sales. 

Williams

Williams spent the 21/22 season at recently relegated side, Norwich City as the full back was able to rack up some regular Premier League first team minutes. 

With Williams featuring on a regular basis, it has prompted a number of Premier League sides into taking an interest in the player with Brighton said to be the latest club to take an interest in the player. 

According to a new report from Steve Bates of the Sunday people;

“Brandon Williams is wanted by Brighton in a £15m deal this summer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Williams
Transfers

Report: Brighton Want To Sign Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

By Alex Wallace45 seconds ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

Manchester United Full-Back Diogo Dalot Reveals Plans For Future

By Seth Dooley38 minutes ago
Alvaro Fernandez
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Considering Preston North End Loan

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Still Pushing To Sign Antony

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Atletico Madrid Place Antoine Griezmann On Transfer List To Fund Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer From Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Hannibal
News

Hannibal Mejbri Set To Leave Manchester United On Loan

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
News

Marcus Rashford Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
News

Donny Van De Beek Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago