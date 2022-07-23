Report: Brighton Want To Sign Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

Manchester United are said to be known to want to unload the likes of Brandon Williams from the club this summer, the left back has attracted interest from a number of clubs, the latest being Brighton ahead of the summer, says a new report.

United have added Tyrell Malacia to their ranks this summer with the Dutch full back set to be the direct competition for Luke Shaw ahead of the new season.

Ahead of Williams would be Alex Telles who is also said to be heading for the exit this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to make a number of sales.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Williams spent the 21/22 season at recently relegated side, Norwich City as the full back was able to rack up some regular Premier League first team minutes.

With Williams featuring on a regular basis, it has prompted a number of Premier League sides into taking an interest in the player with Brighton said to be the latest club to take an interest in the player.

According to a new report from Steve Bates of the Sunday people;

“Brandon Williams is wanted by Brighton in a £15m deal this summer.”

