Bringing Greatness Back To Manchester United - A Challenge For Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

The possible Casemiro's exit from Real Madrid to Manchester United has been discussed by the Spanish media.

According to Radio MARCA's Journalist Elias Israel: A player that has won everything at Real Madrid, for Casemiro it has to be a challenge to bring the greatness back to Manchester United.

He said, "I admire the people that part ways with their club when they are at their top level.

"I believe the job Casemiro has done at Real Madrid is impressive, everything he's achieved with Real and it is evident that if he continues with Los Blancos he will have more chances to win silverware this season.

"Specifically talking about the Champions League which Manchester United will not play.

"But, I understand when an offer is hard to turn down as this one arrives.

"Not only being a lucrative temptation but a career challenge, I can imagine how it would be to be wearing their shoes right now.

"And I think it is logical from Real Madrid that if Casemiro, who is the one that had earned the right to decide.

"Goes and tells 'Los Blancos' that he wants out, well, from there Real Madrid has to figure out his price tag to leave the club an economic return.

"So there could be a way for everyone to end up winning something from this negotiation if that is Casemiro's decision.

"I believe sportingly wise Real Madrid will end up losing"

Author Verdict:

Manchester United is desperate for a Defensive Midfielder after the negotiations with Adrien Rabiot stalled and I believe Casemiro is far better than the French.

Hopefully, the Red Devils will land the Brazilian International to be able to compete in the Premier League.

