Why David Brooks won't be a direct alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer

David Brooks was trending on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Of course, it was after Sport Witness broke the news that Manchester United hold a 'serious interest' in signing David Brooks from AFC Bournemouth.

On top of that, the report claims that we could hear developments on the winger's prospective move to Old Trafford 'quickly'.

No, he wasn't trending because United fans were excited to be adding a genuinely-class prospect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's already-promising squad.

But in fact, my timeline was riddled with transfer-fueled hype junkies panicking over the fact that this could spell the end of United's Jadon Sancho pursuit for another summer.

Let's just start off by saying that if this, by the minuscule chance, is in fact the club's answer to a first-choice right-winger, the disappointment would be justified.

Similarly to what Daniel James was supposed to be, Brooks poses as an ideal player to bring off the bench and would certainly strengthen what the Reds currently have.

If needing an attacking spark from amongst his substitutes, Solskjaer had the limited choice of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 23-year-old Welshman would instantly improve United on that basis and there's no reason why Sancho can't be acquired as well.

Why? Because I think Brooks wouldn't just be bolstering the wide areas, but more so centrally as a back-up to Bruno Fernandes.

United have been heavily linked to Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, but the club's Premier League survival has seen their valuation skyrocket.

With the Midlands side now thought to be demanding up to £80million for the 24-year-old, Brooks appears to be a very feasible alternative.

Bournemouth weren't so lucky and will be playing Championship football next season, a level many would deem below Brooks' capabilities.

He can operate across the attacking line, from both wings to either an attacking midfield role or as a second striker.

It's not his natural position, but Brooks did enjoy successful spells in that area throughout his first season at Bournemouth and bears the traits of a playmaker.

But what's most important is he's attainable.

If he can cover, say, Fernandes centrally and then join James in providing competition for Marcus Rashford and Sancho on each flank, Solskjaer's options are looking like another level from this term.

You'd have two quality, yet promising options in each position amongst Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Sancho, Brooks, Rashford and James.

With Odion Ighalo's loan due to run out in January, Solskjaer has unsurprisingly been credited with an interest in bringing in another back-up striker too.

We could be hearing big developments on this story fairly quickly over the coming weeks, so let's wait and see if Sport Witness have been informed well.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, where Jay, Alex and Joe debate whether United miss Romelu Lukaku...