Can reveals why he snubbed United in January

Alex Turk

Emre Can has revealed he snubbed Manchester United in the January transfer window due to his affiliation with Liverpool.

Acquiring a midfielder to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad was crucial at the start of the year and Can was one of the many players United were linked with.

Sky Sports first reported United's supposed interest in the former Liverpool midfield man but nothing ultimately materialised. 

Recently speaking to Kicker, Can confirmed United's reported interest and explained why he opted against a move to Old Trafford:

"I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United, but I didn't think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past. I have always had an extreme sympathy for Dortmund. I wanted to go to a club for which I can be important where I am needed. That’s the case in Dortmund. Borussia suits me well - and vice versa."

The speculation regarding interest in Can broke before United were even thought to be interested in signing Bruno Fernandes in January.

It was for this reason that - because desperation for new players was at an all-time high - plenty of supporters were hoping the deal for Can went through.

The Germany international eventually left Juventus to sign for Borussia Dortmund though, which could've prompted the Reds to revisit their interest in Fernandes.

At a good age, 26, and with his previous Premier League experience, Can wouldn't have been the worst option in terms of recruiting squad numbers.

 You can't argue with his reasoning for wanting to avoid the club though, but it looks United have come out of it better with a certain Portuguese maestro!

