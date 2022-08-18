Report: Casemiro Scheduled For Medical With Manchester United

Casemiro appears to be set for a £60 million move from Real Madrid to Manchester United. Reports in Spain suggest a medical will take place tomorrow as the clubs finalise the transfer.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Casemiro's move to Manchester United has escalated rapidly over the last two days. The club turned their attention towards the Real Madrid midfielder after negotiations with Juventus player Adrien Rabiot collapsed.

Manchester United have offered Casemiro a lucrative contract, although some reports about the extent of his salary are hyperbolic.

The Brazilian is keen to leave Madrid and sign for United. He is thought to be enthused on both a professional and personal level by the prospect of joining United.

Casemiro confirmed his desire to move to Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday evening, according to Simon Jones of The Mail.

United are believed to be willing to meet Madrid's £60 million valuation and conclude the transfer promptly.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

José Félix Díaz of Marca has reported that a medical is scheduled for tomorrow.

Díaz said that, having mulled over the offer for three days, Casemiro has given the green-light for a move to United.

The defensive midfielder is expected to undergo mandatory medical examinations throughout Friday as United finalise the deal with Madrid.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

United are aiming to announce the signature over the weekend as they are keen for the 30-year-old to at least be in the stands at Old Trafford during Monday's match against Liverpool.

Casemiro is said to have been 'shook' by the idea of playing for United - a Premier League club with a trophy-laden history and a challenging present.

