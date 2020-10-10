Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped his decision to join Manchester United this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top goalscorer arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer on deadline day earlier this week.

He provides added quality in attack and could make his debut against Newcastle United next weekend, with Anthony Martial ruled out through suspension.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani made it clear that Solskjaer's words encouraged him to complete a move to United:

"I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United. I think it’s always very positive for a player when you have the backing of the manager. Currently, I’m busy training at home, as I’m complying with the rules and staying in quarantine after coming into the country. So yes, I’m champing at the bit and keen to be able to get started, training with my team-mates, just as soon as I can. And with that, make myself available for the manager.”

He also explained what was discussed with Solskjaer prior to signing on the dotted line in what seems like an interesting conversation:

“We spoke a bit about the mental side of things, and a little about how you can go about preparing for each game, about what it is to compete, about what is important within a group, and you could say that we agreed strongly on a lot of the things we spoke about and discussed. Things like self-sacrifice, commitment to your team-mates, creating a competitive spirit, and thinking of others, and competing altogether. All things that I really like and appreciate, I believe that when you pretty much agree on things like this and think in a similar way, I reckon it also makes you want to join a club even more, and to then give of your best, train hard and prepare yourself in the best way you can."

