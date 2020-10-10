SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped his decision to join Manchester United this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top goalscorer arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer on deadline day earlier this week.

He provides added quality in attack and could make his debut against Newcastle United next weekend, with Anthony Martial ruled out through suspension.

Speaking to the official club website, Cavani made it clear that Solskjaer's words encouraged him to complete a move to United:

"I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United. I think it’s always very positive for a player when you have the backing of the manager. Currently, I’m busy training at home, as I’m complying with the rules and staying in quarantine after coming into the country. So yes, I’m champing at the bit and keen to be able to get started, training with my team-mates, just as soon as I can. And with that, make myself available for the manager.”

He also explained what was discussed with Solskjaer prior to signing on the dotted line in what seems like an interesting conversation:

“We spoke a bit about the mental side of things, and a little about how you can go about preparing for each game, about what it is to compete, about what is important within a group, and you could say that we agreed strongly on a lot of the things we spoke about and discussed. Things like self-sacrifice, commitment to your team-mates, creating a competitive spirit, and thinking of others, and competing altogether. All things that I really like and appreciate, I believe that when you pretty much agree on things like this and think in a similar way, I reckon it also makes you want to join a club even more, and to then give of your best, train hard and prepare yourself in the best way you can."

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Edinson Cavani has offered some early advice to Manchester United's young forwards.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

james-young

Fans react as Eric Bailly suffers another injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds after Eric Bailly suffered his latest injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba talks up Real Madrid move once again on international duty

Paul Pogba has been talking up a future transfer to Real Madrid once again while on international duty with France.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since joining on transfer deadline day.

Alex Turk

Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage.

Alex Turk

Tottenham rout proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Manchester United's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe excited to learn from Edinson Cavani upon return to training

Axel Tuanzebe has explained he's excited to learn from new Manchester United signing, Edinson Cavani in training.

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe ready to make an impact after returning to full fitness

Axel Tuanzebe is ready to make an impact for Manchester United after returning to full fitness.

Alex Turk

All 14 Man United players you need to look out for on international duty

14 Manchester United players will represent their nations over the coming week, during the break from club football.

Alex Turk