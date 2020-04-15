Central defensive signing a 'primary target' for United

Once the 2019/20 campaign finally reaches its delayed conclusion, Manchester United are expected to delve into the transfer market again.

A few positions look set to be switched up over the course of the summer transfer window, with the centre of defence being one of them.

Sky Sports' Manchester United Correspondent James Cooper hosted a Q & A on Tuesday and he mentioned something very interesting about the club's transfer plans.

According to Cooper, bringing in a new centre-back this summer remains a 'primary target' for the Reds and it's a position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will aim to strengthen.

He goes on to claim that RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano is certainly one player being looked at, amidst widespread reports suggesting United are interested in his services.

Cooper adds that United's policy suggests they want a first-choice man, captain Harry Maguire in this case, with three or four other alternatives.

With Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly struggling to compete with Victor Lindelof for that second centre-back spot, it's easy to see why more defensive reinforcements are being targeted.

You've got to take into consideration the clear question marks over the futures of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones too.

I'd expect at least two of those three to depart permanently at the end of the season, which could potentially leave Solskjaer thin on options.

It'd be surprising to see United treat a central defender as a 'primary target' though, especially after splashing a world record fee on Maguire last summer.

You'd expect to address the right-wing or playmaker situation would be deemed more of a necessity at this stage, however, there would be no harm in bolstering the back line further.