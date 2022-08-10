Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Close To Agreement For Manchester United Priority Target Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona and Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are now said to be close to reaching an agreement for United’s transfer window priority signing Frenkie De Jong according to a new report. 

United have been working on a deal to sign De Jong for three months and whilst having an agreement in place with Barcelona, no advancements have been made on the deal due to the players side. 

The player’s priority is not leave Barcelona this summer and wants to stay at the club but would have to take a pay cut in order for that to happen. 

It’s well known that De Jong doesn’t want to take a pay cut to stay at Barcelona and now Chelsea are beginning to make advancements on a move for the player. 

Frenkie De Jong pre-season

A new report from well known journalist Gerard Romero who claimed months ago that De Jong to United was ‘95%’ complete has now presented new news about Chelsea’s interest in the player, saying;

“Chelsea and Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement for Frenkie de Jong. They are doing everything to sign him.“

Fans are already growing frustrated with United and seeing De Jong move to Chelsea would ultimately cause even more disappointment not just to fans but for Erik Ten Hag too. 

