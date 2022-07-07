Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Will Discuss Frenkie De Jong In Meeting | Manchester United Waiting To Close Deal

Chelsea’s new owners have flown to Spain, more specifically to Barcelona to meet with the Barca board to discuss a number of deals including a possible move for Manchester United’s priority target, Frenkie De Jong claims a new report.

The London club’s new ownership arrived in Barcelona on Thursday night where they would meet with Barca’s board over dinner to discuss a number of deals including the possibility of hijacking the De Jong deal. 

De Jong has been the topic of negotiations between United and Barca for a number of weeks as the Red Devils look to close a deal and secure their priority target. 

frenkie de jong

De Jong is said to be more open to leave Barcelona now than in comparison to a few weeks ago when negotiations first got under way. 

The midfielder has been in constant direct contact with United manager, Erik Ten Hag and the boss is keen to reunite with the Dutch international. 

Reshad Rahman has reported via Relevo;

“Frenkie De Jong will also be talked about in the Chelsea-Barcelona meeting.”

However, despite interest from Chelsea, journalist, Luis Rojo has said “Frenkie de Jong's idea is to join Manchester United.”

United will want the De Jong deal closed soon due to the time already taken on this saga alone. 

de jong 2
