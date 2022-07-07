Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United

Chelsea have made a surprise late push to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong despite the weeks of negotiations and progress made on the deal by Manchester United, a breaking news report states.

Spanish media have broke and immediate story that suggests that Chelsea are now pushing hard to sign De Jong from Barcelona as they look to hijack the deal to United.

Chelsea are already preparing to cause United a headache in the transfer market as the Red Devils expect the London club look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. 

A report had surfaced weeks ago that had suggested Chelsea could move for the midfielder however things went quiet quite quickly surrounding the move. 

de jong 2

Spanish reporters have been all over the De Jong saga since it began some weeks ago with the sources closest to Barcelona the ones being the people to deliver breaking stories. 

Gerard Romero who has been one of the first to report any developments on the saga has said;

“Chelsea are going with everything to sign Frenkie De Jong. It's confirmed.”

Toni Juanmarti has also reported the following news on Relevo;

“Chelsea have 'burst in' to sign Frenkie de Jong and are very interested. Barcelona are interested in Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta but they are independent operations.”

frenkie de jong
