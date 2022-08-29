Report: Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic

Skip to main content

Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic

According to The Athletic, Christian Pulisic's location for the season has been finalised by Chelsea.
Christian Pulisic had been high on Manchester United's list for attacking signings this summer.

So high in fact that the club had already been negotiating a loan deal for the USMNT captain just this month.

Andy Mitten revealed two weeks ago via The Athletic that United wanted the player and that he was very keen for the move to happen.

Pulisic

This flirtation lasted until United started pulling out all the stops to land their number one forward target - Antony.

United have agreed a fee of €100million with Ajax, according to Fabrizio Romano, for the transfer of Antony.

Rumours about United progressing talks for Pulisic have consequently dwindled.

Erik ten Hag Antony

Mitten had previously detailed that Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are all parties vying for Pulisic's signature this summer.

None of these clubs have lined up any imminent deal or offered a captivating proposal to Chelsea during United's chase for Antony.

The Athletic has provided a fresh update about Pulisic tonight.

Christian Pulisic | Chelsea vs Leeds United, 2022

According to Paul Tenorio, Pulisic is set to remain at Chelsea.

The winger was depending on a transfer away due to a lack of guaranteed and consistent first team minutes. 

It is an important year for the American as the World Cup looms on the horizon - Pulisic is expected to captain his country in Qatar.

Chelsea, whose football operation is being directed by new owner Todd Boehly during this transfer window, have decided to reject all loan offers for Pulisic.

Meanwhile, they have allowed fellow winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan whilst Hakim Ziyech seems close to resigning for Ajax to replace Antony.

Christian Pulisic | Chelsea vs Leeds United, 2022
