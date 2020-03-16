Stretford Paddock
Chelsea 'interested' in signing Gomes

Alex Turk

Angel Gomes' future at Manchester United hasn't become any clearer in recent weeks, with the expiration of his contract growing ever closer.

The 19-year-old is thought to be one of the most promising talents to come out of United's academy in recent history, but seems destined to leave on a free transfer.

According to the Metro, sources have said Chelsea are interested in signing Gomes once he becomes a free agent in the summer, should he fail to agree terms at Old Trafford.

United are said to have offered him a £25k-a-week contract and believe it's generous, but the young star's representatives aren't convinced and have shown little encouragement.

The report claims Chelsea are keen to capitalise amid growing impatience in Gomes' camp, in a move that would come as a monumental blow for the Reds.

Don't get me wrong, the Metro is a questionable source but the fact remains that Gomes looks unlikely to stay at United beyond July.

It'd be a huge shame, not only because of the fact he's been at the club since he was eight years old but also because of the undoubted potential he possesses.

I think if his contract was settled earlier this season, we would've seen him feature fairly regularly in the first team which has slightly poured salt in the wounds.

The creative midfielder has featured just six times this term, whilst the likes of Brandon Williams, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood have made substantially more appearances.

He obviously wants game time amid Chelsea's speculated interest, so the question must be asked - would he even get as much in West London than in Manchester?

