Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Rejects Proposed Transfer of Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / Xinhua

After meeting with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, Chelsea owner and interim sporting director Todd Boehly consulted Thomas Tuchel who has in turn informed his boss to not buy the forward from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been absent from United’s pre-season tour due to family matters, has been seeking a new club for next season through his representatives over recent weeks.

The Portuguese forward made it vehemently clear that he wants to depart United due to the lack of upcoming Champions League football, with the rather surprise declaration ringing similar echoes to his sudden desire to leave Juventus last summer.

Super-agent Mendes has held multiple talks with Chelsea, who will be playing in the Champion’s League, over a possible bid for his star client. As interim sporting director, American billionaire and new club owner Todd Boehly is conducting transfer matters himself this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports from Portugal yesterday reinforced that Ronaldo is eager to continue pursuing moves away from Old Trafford, even after Oliver Kahn's dismissal of any transfer to Bayern Munich and following positive talks with new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Mendes would persist, however, in attempting to sell the unsettled Ronaldo to Chelsea. This came after ten Hag’s press conference in Bangkok, in which he insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale and is still in the Dutchman’s plans for the forthcoming season.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, it has now been leaked to the press that Thomas Tuchel has had final say on Chelsea’s Ronaldo affair following discussions with Boehly. The German, who has now added Raheem Sterling to his forward line, has made it explicit that he does not wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea this summer.

The London club are now said to have cut off any further interest in the transfer.

