Report: Chelsea Preparing £14million Bid For Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are now reportedly said to be preparing a £14million bid to sign the unsettled Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as United still unclear on when he will return to training.

The London club are said to be one of the sides interested in signing Ronaldo this summer as the striker looks for an exit route out of Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo still wants to play at the highest level of the game, that being in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that the Red Devils are not playing in next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

It’s becoming a worrying situation for the club surrounding Ronaldo, not only do United lose their best on field player but also lose their main off field asset.

Ronaldo sells for United, not just shirts but all other types of merchandise as well as brand deals and tickets to Old Trafford which could take a hit without the striker.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are said to be the two teams pushing for Ronaldo this summer with the players agent, Jorge Mendes speaking to both clubs.

United insist they don’t want to sell Ronaldo and would definitely not want to sell Ronaldo to a Premier League rival, however according to Pete O’Rourke;

“Chelsea are preparing a £14m bid for unsettled Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.”

