Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are reportedly ready to re establish their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo if he is to be sacked by Manchester United.

Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan.

United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do not want him to return to Carrington. Ronaldo delivered a damaging verdict on Erik Ten Hag and the owners, the Glazers.

Chelsea were listed as possible suitors for Ronaldo in the summer with owner Todd Boehly said to be keen on signing the star. However, then manager Thomas Tuchel was not keen to sign the striker.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

However the situation could now be different under a new managerial situation at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are reportedly still keen to sign Ronaldo.

According to the new report from Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, Chelsea are ready to move for Ronaldo if he is sacked by United. The report says;

“Chelsea are ready to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo if he’s sacked by Manchester United.”

