Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong If Move To Manchester United Breaks Down

Chelsea could be set to hijack a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer should his move to Manchester United break down in the final stages, a new report suggests.

De Jong has been rumoured to join United for a number of weeks now however a deal is understood to finally be drawing to a closer conclusion soon.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be the key reason behind the possible arrival of De Jong at Old Trafford this summer as the new United boss has used previous links to lure him to the club.

United are in constant direct contact with Barcelona over completing a deal, however talks continue to ramble on, weeks after opening initially.

United are still in pursuit of De Jong and want to sign the midfielder as he has become the priority signing in this transfer window.

According to a new report from Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Chelsea are monitoring the situation in the anticipation to hijack a deal.

“Chelsea are monitoring developments around Frenkie de Jong and could target the Barcelona midfielder if his move to Manchester United breaks down.”

The report continues to state;

“Chelsea watched De Jong closely before he left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 and Thomas Tuchel, the head coach, admires the 25-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea plan to follow up on their interest, though a deal for De Jong could prove more straightforward than attempting to buy West Ham’s Declan Rice.”

