Chelsea To Plot Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is reportedly said to be of interest to Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea. The Englishman has failed to find a consistent place in Erik Ten Hag’s new look United side as of late.

Sancho has missed a good duration of time through illness this season ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The winger failed to receive an England call up following his lack of time in the United side.

Ten Hag brought in Antony in the summer transfer window and the Dutch manager has stuck by the Brazilian alongside Marcus Rashford as his winger choices. Sancho has been working on a solo training programme so far during the break.

IMAGO / News Images

The 22 year old could now reportedly be attracting interest from a fellow Premier League rival. Reports have circulated suggesting that the winger could leave the club next summer.

According to a new report from Football London, Chelsea could look to sign Sancho as a replacement for Christian Pulisic who has been linked with United. The report says;

“Chelsea will plot a sensational move for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho once they sell wantaway star Christian Pulisic, according to reports.”

“Following a wealth of transfer talks, Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73million, but could now leave the just over a year after he signing for the Red Devils.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon