Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Chiesa

The right wing is an area Manchester United must be looking to bolster in the summer as heavy links with Jadon Sancho rumble on, but there could be another talented young star on the agenda.

According to the Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is monitoring Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and recently sent his personal scout, Simon Wells to watch him in action.

Wells was in attendance as Fiorentina rescued a 1-1 draw at home against AC Milan last weekend, where the 22-year-old played the whole game and caught the eyes of many.

Playing up front in a 3-5-2 system, Chiesa maintained a 78% pass accuracy, completed 8 passes in the final third, made 6 ball recoveries and created the more chances than anyone on the pitch (4).

The report claims Chiesa, son of Italian great Enrico, is valued at a hefty £60million after already earning 17 caps for his nation and making 138 appearances for La Viola.

Since his debut in 2016-17, the versatile forward has scored 29 goals and provided 20 assists for the Serie A outfit, making 12 contributions in 25 appearances this season.

Although he has primarily featured as a centre-forward this term, Chiesa is a natural right-winger, playing 63% of his career games in the position.

Solskjaer targeting him makes perfect sense, with signing both a top-quality right-sided attacker and a striker somewhat of a priority ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Lingard came off the bench in Thursday’s 5-0 thumping of Club Brugge to provide the assist for Fred’s first goal in what was an energetic cameo on a positive night.

However, he hasn’t contributed to a single Premier League goal since Solskjaer’s first game as temporary boss at Cardiff City in December 2018, scoring a brace in that phenomenal 5-1 triumph. A damning statistic.

It’s hard to slate Lingard too hard due to his off-field problems, which he deserves plenty of sympathy for, but the fact of the matter is United need more quality out wide.

Daniel James was supposed to be a bit-part player following his summer arrival, but he’s currently working as the first-choice option and hasn’t contributed to a single goal yet in 2020.

Of course, the rapid Welshman provides other threats but the need for more attacking firepower is clear and Chiesa could provide that if Solskjaer’s interest is concrete.