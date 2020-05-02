Stretford Paddock
Club president reveals Alexis wants to join

Alex Turk

Universidad de Chile president Jose Luis Navarrete has revealed Alexis Sanchez's plans to join the club, amid speculation about his Manchester United future.

Alexis was sent to Inter Milan on a loan deal last summer but injury problems have seen him fail to impress at the San Siro.

Antonio Conte wanted an option to buy in his contract, however, that clause isn't expected to be triggered and the 31-year-old will be returning to United at the end of the season.

That doesn't mean he'll be at the club next term though, with there still being plenty of suggestions that Alexis could be on his way out of the club permanently later this year.

One option for him is a return to his native home Chile, where there is one club in particular that may be tickling his fancy:

Speaking to DIRECTV, Navarrete revealed he's held talks with Alexis and he's interested in returning to his homeland:

“I have talked with Alexis Sánchez and he’s a fan of La U. He wants to retire or play in the Universidad de Chile."

Alexis still has two years remaining on the bumper contract he signed in January 2018 when arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer.

That means Universidad would have to agree on a transfer fee with the Reds in order to lure the forward away from Old Trafford.

On top of that, Alexis would have to be willing to take a major pay cut and whether that's something he'd do remains to be seen.

With the hefty wages he's on, he must be considered as one of the biggest flops in United's long history and it'd be best for all parties if he were moved on at the earliest opportunity.

