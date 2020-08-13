Tahith Chong's Werder Bremen loan switch not imminent

Werder Bremen are still working on completing a deal to take Tahith Chong on loan for the 2020/21 season, according to club director Frank Baumann.

Speaking to Bild, quoted by @utdreport, Baumann sounded enthusiastic about Werder's attempts to sign Chong on loan:

"It has not yet been decided and there is still no final agreement between the various parties. But we're working on winning Tahith over so that he can play in the Werder jersey this season."

Bild's latest report that followed claims Werder are pushing to complete a loan deal for Chong, however, it isn't imminent.

That's because it's unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow him to leave whilst United's Europa League campaign is still alive, and rightly so.

We saw a glimpse of Chong at left-back in the latter stages of last week's 2-1 win against LASK Linz, suggesting he's currently the back-up option to Brandon Williams.

With Luke Shaw injured, Williams has finished the season as Solskjaer's first-choice with minimal competition; Diogo Dalot's United career looks all but over.

In stepped Chong in what seemed like an experiment in a 'can't lose' situation as the Reds led 6-1 on aggregate, and he shined.

It sounds like he'd be reverted back to his natural wing position over in the Bundesliga, but it's no surprise that Solskjaer would be hesitant to let him depart yet.

This deal seems likely to go through though, so hopefully, he can undergo much-needed development during his stint in Germany.

