Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Tahith Chong's Werder Bremen loan switch not imminent

Alex Turk

Werder Bremen are still working on completing a deal to take Tahith Chong on loan for the 2020/21 season, according to club director Frank Baumann.

Speaking to Bild, quoted by @utdreport, Baumann sounded enthusiastic about Werder's attempts to sign Chong on loan:

"It has not yet been decided and there is still no final agreement between the various parties. But we're working on winning Tahith over so that he can play in the Werder jersey this season."

Bild's latest report that followed claims Werder are pushing to complete a loan deal for Chong, however, it isn't imminent.

That's because it's unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow him to leave whilst United's Europa League campaign is still alive, and rightly so.

We saw a glimpse of Chong at left-back in the latter stages of last week's 2-1 win against LASK Linz, suggesting he's currently the back-up option to Brandon Williams.

With Luke Shaw injured, Williams has finished the season as Solskjaer's first-choice with minimal competition; Diogo Dalot's United career looks all but over.

In stepped Chong in what seemed like an experiment in a 'can't lose' situation as the Reds led 6-1 on aggregate, and he shined.

It sounds like he'd be reverted back to his natural wing position over in the Bundesliga, but it's no surprise that Solskjaer would be hesitant to let him depart yet.

This deal seems likely to go through though, so hopefully, he can undergo much-needed development during his stint in Germany.

Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford on Stretford Paddock, where the situation regarding Paul Pogba's contract is addressed further:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to keep Jesse Lingard at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to keep Jesse Lingard at Manchester United, but can't guarantee him game time.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba likely to agree United contract extension

Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to begin contract extension talks with Manchester United at the end of the Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen

Manchester United successfully reached their third semi-final of the season by beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 after extra time. This article examines the 5 things we learned from this match.

OmarGarrick

Juan Mata's Copenhagen impact extended stellar Europa League campaign

Juan Mata's positive impact for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen extended his brilliant Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba's Copenhagen display stresses the need for a new contract

Paul Pogba lit up the pitch for Manchester United as they beat FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' as Anthony Martial shines against Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's delighted with Anthony Martial after his brilliant performance as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen.

Alex Turk

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his Manchester United team to face FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final.

Alex Turk

David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

David de Gea has given interesting insight into his five favourite games as a Manchester United player.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne.

Alex Turk

United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are reportedly active in trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amid another injury setback.

Alex Turk