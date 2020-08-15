Tahith Chong flying to Germany to finalise Werder Bremen loan

Tahith Chong looks set to complete a season-long loan from Manchester United to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in the near future.

Werder narrowly escaped relegation from Germany's top-flight last season, meaning the 20-year-old winger could be in for a valuable experience over the next year.

According to Sky Sports, Chong is close to finalising the transfer and is expected to fly from Cologne to Bremen in the next 48 hours.

United are currently based in Cologne for the Europa League knockout stages, but it looks like Chong won't be involved in either the semi-final or final, should they reach it.

The report claims he'll soon join the rest of the Bremen squad at their pre-season training camp to start preparations for the new campaign ahead.

It's also stated that the Bundesliga club will pay the majority of Chong's wages during his spell; increased wages after recently signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

This is a really exciting move for Chong after watching him struggle in the first-team since making the step up from Under-23 football.

Hopefully, he can develop as a player, like so many young talents have done over in Germany before returning to Manchester improved and more experienced.

With one forward leaving the club, let's hope United can lure one to the club in the form of Jadon Sancho or an alternative target.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority target evades him though, it looks like he'll be coming up against Chong next term.

