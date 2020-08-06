Stretford Paddock
Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong is expected to complete a loan move to Werder Bremen, with his agent confirming talks with Manchester United are scheduled for Thursday.

The 20-year-old made a cameo appearance at left-back, and impressed, against LASK Linz on Wednesday night, but has failed to do so while playing as a forward in the first team so far.

With United closing in on Jadon Sancho and returning to the Champions League, minutes at Old Trafford should be harder to come by for Chong next season.

According to BILD, Chong's agent Erkan Alkan held talks with Werder Bremen sporting director, Frank Baumann and head of scouting, Clemens Fritz at the Weser Stadium on Tuesday and a loan agreement should be reached shortly.

Alkan, speaking to the German newspaper, confirmed Chong's desire to pursue a temporary move away in search of first-team football:

"Tahith would like to join the Bundesliga. We'll talk to Manchester United about it on Thursday." 

Sancho himself is one of many examples of young players who have gone to Germany for experience and flourished, so this is very exciting speculation.

A year in the Bundesliga could be make-or-break in Chong's development if he gets regular game time.

The young Dutchman is stuck in a bizarre stage now where he's too good at Under-23 level but hasn't quite looked ready for senior football when given the opportunity.

However, the Bundesliga is different to the Premier League, so hopefully, the move can go through and Chong can mould into the star he has the potential to become.

