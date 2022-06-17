Skip to main content
Report: Christian Eriksen Has Decided To Join Manchester United

According to a new emerging report from a renowned accurate source has suggested that Christian Eriksen has chosen to sign for Manchester United this summer. 

United are yet to sign a player in this summer transfer window however they could be set to secure the services of Eriksen on a free transfer this summer should this report be correct. 

Eriksen has been linked to both United and Tottenham and both clubs are known to have made an offer for the midfielder. 

However some reports had emerged that Spurs were tipped to secure the services of their former player but this report would suggest that the situation has changed. 

Eriksen

Eriksen could be a great coup for United and would replace the recently departed Juan Mata as an experienced attacking midfielder at Erik Ten Hag’s disposal.

The Danish international trained with Ajax and Ten Hag is aware of the players ability ahead of this proposed move. 

According to the recently reliable Zeeshanxz on Twitter;

“A strong source from United has told me that Christian Eriksen has selected Manchester United as his next destination. 

Contracts to be signed after the Eriksen family vacation.

July 1st.”

Time will tell to show the true clarity on this particular situation.

