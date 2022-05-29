Christopher Nkunku Provides Update on his Future Amid Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool Links

Christopher Nkunku has spoken out about the possibility of his future after a fantastic season at RB Leipzig in Germany.

Nkunku has been linked with a number of European giants ahead of the summer transfer window including possible moves to the likes of United, former club PSG and Liverpool.

Nkunku was recommended to the United board by former interim managed Ralf Rangnick who announced his departure from the club on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on his future, the RB Leipzig attacker has said “Paris is my home, my favorite club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football. It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me”.

United have scouted the Frenchman but have also been linked to a whole host of attacking players including the likes of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

