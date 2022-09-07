Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo, who missed almost the entirety of United's pre-season, has started only started one game for United this season under new manager Erik ten Hag, in a 4-0 away defeat to Brentford.

The 37-year-old forward was linked with a number of clubs in the recently concluded transfer window, including Italian club Napoli.

The Serie A club were touted to be one of the potential destinations for the 5-times Ballon D'Or winner, but a move never materialised.

There were talks of a late move in the last week of the transfer window, when reports broke in the media about a possible swap deal for Victor Osimhen which will see the former Real Madrid move the opposite way. But talks never really progressed.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia (as related by GIFN), Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken out about the reality of the situation with Ronaldo.

We never really talked about Ronaldo,” revealed Giuntoli. “In football you get nowhere with ifs and buts. We are happy with the squad we have, we are confident this is a competitive team."

