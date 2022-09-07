Skip to main content

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken out about reported talks with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer about a potential move

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo, who missed almost the entirety of United's pre-season, has started only started one game for United this season under new manager Erik ten Hag, in a 4-0 away defeat to Brentford.

The 37-year-old forward was linked with a number of clubs in the recently concluded transfer window, including Italian club Napoli.

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano

The Serie A club were touted to be one of the potential destinations for the 5-times Ballon D'Or winner, but a move never materialised.

There were talks of a late move in the last week of the transfer window, when reports broke in the media about a possible swap deal for Victor Osimhen which will see the former Real Madrid move the opposite way. But talks never really progressed.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia (as related by GIFN), Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken out about the reality of the situation with Ronaldo.

We never really talked about Ronaldo,” revealed Giuntoli. “In football you get nowhere with ifs and buts. We are happy with the squad we have, we are confident this is a competitive team."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

By Soumyajit Roy
Casemiro
Quotes

Pundit Explains Why Casemiro Hasn't Been Able To Start For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro
News

Casemiro's Former Teammate Shares His Feelings On Manchester United Transfer

By Soumyajit Roy
martial optus stadium
News

Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Team News: Two Stars To Miss Out

By Rhys James
David Dea Gea
Quotes

Jaap Stam Exclusive: Can David De Gea Adapt To Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United?

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Line-up Prediction | Cristiano Ronaldo To Return

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Jaap Stam Exclusive: How Diogo Dalot Has Improved For Manchester United This Season

By Rhys James