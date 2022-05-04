Club From London Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is said to be one of the players about to move away from Manchester United this summer.

The English International has shown a poor form this season and could look for better chances at another team next summer.

The 24-year-old has played 32 games this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists for the Red Devils.

Rashford has been named in lots of reports since Erik Ten Hag was appointed as new manager. It was claimed that the young forward was eager to start the upcoming season under the new manager.

Nonetheless, reports about the number 10 being set to leave Old Trafford as other clubs were interested in his signature never stopped.

According to reports from The United Stand: Arsenal are one of them, they are looking for a forward to replace Alexander Lacazette who is likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this June.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees Marcus Rashford as Lacazette's replacement. It's been claimed that Arsenal are preparing a 50 million euros offer to Manchester United.

