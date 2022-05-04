Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Club From London Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is said to be one of the players about to move away from Manchester United this summer.

The English International has shown a poor form this season and could look for better chances at another team next summer.

The 24-year-old has played 32 games this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists for the Red Devils.

rashford

Rashford has been named in lots of reports since Erik Ten Hag was appointed as new manager. It was claimed that the young forward was eager to start the upcoming season under the new manager.

Nonetheless, reports about the number 10 being set to leave Old Trafford as other clubs were interested in his signature never stopped.

According to reports from The United Stand: Arsenal are one of them, they are looking for a forward to replace Alexander Lacazette who is likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this June.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees Marcus Rashford as Lacazette's replacement. It's been claimed that Arsenal are preparing a 50 million euros offer to Manchester United.   

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

rashford
Transfers

Club From London Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

By Saul Escudero57 seconds ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Wants to Leave RB Leipzig

By Alex Wallace32 minutes ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Are Keen To Sign Austrian Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner From Hoffenheim

By Saul Escudero49 minutes ago
imago1011628923h
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Target Inter's Denzel Dumfries

By Alan Bince49 minutes ago
Jaap Stam
Quotes

Jaap Stam Highlights 'Learning Curve' For Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move: 'The Premier League is Totally Different'

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Evan Ndicka at Eintracht Frankfurt
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing French Centre-Back Evan Ndicka From Eintracht Frankfurt

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
imago1010907878h (1)
News

Ella Toone Talks About Manchester United Women's Ambitions to Play Champions League Football

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
Elanga and Rangnick
News

Serious Concerns About Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Role After Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago