Club Official Speaks Out On 'Annoying' Manchester United Transfer

Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra has opened up in the media about 'annoying' transfer of forward Antony to Manchester United.

The English side secured the signing of the exciting Brazilian in the last week of transfer window after weeks of negotiations with their Dutch counterparts and several  turned down bids.

The two clubs reached an agreement over a transfer fee for the 22-year-old winger with the fee reported to be €95 million which can reach upto €100 million in variables as disclosed by the Eredivisie defending champions.

The move was finalised and made official by the English side on deadline day and Antony may well make his debut for the Red Devils in Sunday's game against league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Ajax chief Gerry Hamstra has now made his feelings known in the media about the former Sao Paulo FC player's transfer to the Mancunian side at the last moment of the transfer window.

Speaking to ESPN as relayed by NU, Hamstra, who is seemingly not happy with the timing of the transfer, said, "We as Ajax are not at the top of the food chain, the English clubs are."

“And then this can happen. The transfer period is open for three months, but at the end it goes wild. It was reasonably quiet with us, until the transfer of Antony."

He went on to add, “The timing of that transfer was annoying. It suddenly became hectic and the KNVB did not help by closing the transfer market for Dutch clubs a day earlier than abroad."

The move sees the talented forward move to the red side of Manchester to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag and former Ajax teammate, Lisandro Martinez.

