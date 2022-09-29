Cody Gakpo Most Likely To Join Manchester United In January

A new and emerging report has stated that Dutch winger Cody Gakpo’s most likely next destination is at Manchester United.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer. However, despite the links being strong, United signed Antony.

Gakpo was seen as a secondary choice for United if they didn’t land Antony. However Erik Ten Hag is a bid admirer of the Dutch winger.

Southampton, a Premier League rival to United submitted a bid for Gakpo in the summer. PSV rejected the proposal.

It’s understood that the PSV winger has mutual personal terms already agreed with United. Old Trafford is the players preferred destination.

The Dutchman has had an incredible start to the season in the Eredivise for PSV. The winger will more than likely attract more interest if he continues to perform.

Tonights new report suggests that United are ready to move for the player as early as January. According to the report from journalist Jacque Talbot;

“Cody Gakpo’s most likely destination in January is Manchester United. PSV want a club-record fee (more than €45m). Erik ten Hag is ready to fight the likes of Everton and Southampton to secure the signing of Gakpo.”

Ten Hag would be keen to add the attacker to his side. Gakpo is one of many attacking targets outlined by the Dutchman.

United fans also seem to be satisfied with links to the player. Whether Gakpo will sign for United or not is yet to be known.

