Cody Gakpo Negotiations Stalling As Manchester United About To Land Antony From Ajax

According to reports, the negotiations between PSV and Manchester United for Cody Gakpo are cooling down as the Red Devils are about to land Antony from Ajax.

The Old Trafford side is keen on signing both attackers, it might be a tough task to accomplish as the Red Devils had already spent a good amount from their summer budget paying Casemiro's fee to Real Madrid.

It was claimed that there is only enough money to spend in the market and it is very clear that Manchester United will give the priority to the Brazilian winger.

The last bid Erik Ten Hag's side made for the 22-year-old worth 80 million euros was rejected by Ajax. The main reason is the Dutch club having sold six players during the summer.

The Eredivisie side is reluctant to let Antony go as they certainly will not easily find another winger with his quality to replace the former Sao Paulo.

However, the Right-winger had expressed his desire to join Manchester United and Ajax already knows.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Journalist Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show:

With an improved offer worth around 94 million euros about to arrive in Amsterdam, the Dutch club will need to seriously consider accepting such a large amount of money.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo's negotiations are cooling down as the PSV player is not a priority for Erik Ten Hag, the 52-year-old manager is keen on landing Antony.

